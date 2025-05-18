Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,496 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

