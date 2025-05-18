Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Biohaven worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,040,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Biohaven by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

