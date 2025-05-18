Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 276.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

