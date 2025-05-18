Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,793 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 203,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 697,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

