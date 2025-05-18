Deutsche Bank AG Buys 316,918 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 533.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Progyny worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,939,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,558 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,529,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 695,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,382,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

