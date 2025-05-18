Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 164,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after buying an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after buying an additional 172,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $35.21 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,214.16. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,954 shares of company stock worth $4,282,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

