Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 492.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $7,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,999,000 after buying an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,744,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,413,986 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

