Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.65.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

