Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $165.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 84,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

