Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several research firms have issued reports on INR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INR

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 2.0%

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

Shares of INR stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

(Get Free Report

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.