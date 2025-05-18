Penny Stocks To Follow Today – May 16th

Affimed, Amesite, BigBear.ai, Inozyme Pharma, Plug Power, TeraWulf, and FuboTV are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalization and thin trading volume, their prices can be highly volatile and subject to wide bid–ask spreads. Investors in penny stocks face elevated risks of price manipulation and illiquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Affimed (AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 860,832,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Amesite (AMST)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Shares of AMST traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,259,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,900. Amesite has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,075,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,393,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

INZY traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,042,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 215,576,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,205,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $779.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 31,214,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,583,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

FuboTV (FUBO)

FuboTV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 23,896,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,803,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

