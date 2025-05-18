Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 16th

Waste Management, Halliburton, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services such as collection, disposal, recycling and treatment of solid and hazardous waste. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the waste management industry’s stable cash flows, long-term service contracts and growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 914,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,196. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $239.32.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 6,442,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,296. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $310.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74.

