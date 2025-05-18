Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – May 15th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, deploying, or integrating AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, or computer vision—into products and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation driven by artificial intelligence across industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 50,316,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,471,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $290.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.47 and its 200-day moving average is $307.10. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 7,045,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,167. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13.

