Top Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – May 15th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Moderna, and IQVIA are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, cell culture or molecular biology—to develop drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools. These firms typically invest heavily in research and development and must navigate lengthy clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Because of this, biotech stocks can be highly volatile but offer substantial upside if their products gain market or regulatory success. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $315.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.86. 1,856,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,525. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $390.56 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,497. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.03. 623,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.28 and a 200 day moving average of $465.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of -196.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $19.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $551.49. 280,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,513. argenx has a twelve month low of $356.38 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.79. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -624.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 5,375,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,768. Moderna has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 828,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,411. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.11.

