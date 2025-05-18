Best Casino Stocks To Watch Now – May 15th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own and operate casinos, gaming resorts and related entertainment facilities. Their performance reflects the health of the gambling and hospitality sector, driven by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 4,391,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.47. 478,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average of $253.78. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion and a PE ratio of 84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.41. 978,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,493. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Featured Stories