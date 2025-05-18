Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,954 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Gannett by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gannett by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 27,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,134,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,187,846.50. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $527.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

