PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $598,436.10. This represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

