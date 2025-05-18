Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. ING Groep NV increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 2,218,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,988,000 after buying an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after buying an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

