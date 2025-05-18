General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 318,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 252,517 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $292,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.5% in the first quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 72,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 281.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $7,457,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

