Oppenheimer Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

