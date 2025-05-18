Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $561.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $582.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.