Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $498.99 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

