adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get adidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas Stock Up 1.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in adidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. adidas has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from adidas’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About adidas

(Get Free Report

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.