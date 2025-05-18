adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. adidas has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from adidas’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
