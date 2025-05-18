Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $117.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.56.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

