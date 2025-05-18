Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.
XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
