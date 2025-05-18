Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $98.11

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

DexCom stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

