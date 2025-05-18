Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of CPT opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

