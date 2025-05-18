Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $27.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

PRVA opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,947.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

