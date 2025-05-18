Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $69.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.