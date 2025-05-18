Head to Head Survey: BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) versus Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coya Therapeutics and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioVie 0 0 1 1 3.50

Coya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.68%. BioVie has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than Coya Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and BioVie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coya Therapeutics $3.55 million 27.91 -$7.99 million ($1.07) -5.54 BioVie N/A N/A -$32.12 million ($7.91) -0.13

Coya Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coya Therapeutics N/A -31.63% -27.76% BioVie N/A -134.07% -93.44%

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats BioVie on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BioVie

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

