Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $135.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

