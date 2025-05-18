Critical Analysis: Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Linkage Global and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Linkage Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -22.16% -78.74% -29.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of ThredUp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Linkage Global has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Linkage Global and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 ThredUp 0 1 2 0 2.67

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linkage Global and ThredUp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.40 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A ThredUp $266.79 million 3.17 -$71.25 million ($0.58) -12.33

Linkage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Summary

ThredUp beats Linkage Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.