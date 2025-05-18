EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $55.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EQT opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.