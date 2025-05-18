Financial Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEO Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Bradesco 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.25%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Banco Bradesco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 2.01 $14.21 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $110.76 billion 0.26 $3.20 billion $0.32 8.55

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 8.46% 11.43% 0.95%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats BEO Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

