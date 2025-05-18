Head-To-Head Analysis: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Gadsden Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $168,721.00 100.32 -$4.65 million ($0.83) -1.53 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexalin Technology.

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,407.98% -187.59% -167.21% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 4.67, suggesting that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -7.54, suggesting that its share price is 854% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexalin Technology and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexalin Technology currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given Nexalin Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

