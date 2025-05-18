StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $12.32.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
