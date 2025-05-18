StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

