Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of -279.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

