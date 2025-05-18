Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) on 4/1/2025.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.33. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $614,982,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

