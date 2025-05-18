Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

