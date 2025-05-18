Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
