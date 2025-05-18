VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

VNRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

