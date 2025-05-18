VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VNRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at VolitionRx
In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
