LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.26. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

