LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LITB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.26. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.