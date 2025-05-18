enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) & Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Critical Review

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and Tourmaline Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27% Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enGene and Tourmaline Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -2.27 Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($3.21) -5.16

Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for enGene and Tourmaline Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 1 6 1 3.00 Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 574.95%. Tourmaline Bio has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 197.91%. Given enGene’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Summary

enGene beats Tourmaline Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

