CACI International (NYSE:CACI) vs. Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV) Financial Survey

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CACI International and Belive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 1 1 11 1 2.86 Belive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $515.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Belive.

This table compares CACI International and Belive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.90% 15.30% 7.44% Belive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and Belive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.36 billion 1.26 $419.92 million $21.19 22.62 Belive $2.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Belive.

Summary

CACI International beats Belive on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Belive

Our Group’s history began in 2014 when we launched a social streaming mobile application with a focus on empowering users to share their lives while interacting with their audience in real time. Recognizing a significant potential in e-commerce, we redirected our focus in 2018 towards business-to-business and providing live commerce and shoppable short videos solutions (“BeLive Solutions”) to international retail companies and e-commerce marketplaces. Our BeLive Solutions enable our customers to leverage the power of interactive and immersive live and video commerce to their online business and enable our customers to curate unique videos that may also be aired real-time as they are simultaneously being recorded, for anytime instant replay. We categorize our BeLive Solutions into (i) an enterprise-grade BeLive White Label Solution which is customized to meet a customer’s unique requirements and which can be integrated into their existing internal system and (ii) a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution (“BeLive SaaS Solution”) for customers who are looking for a quick and cost-effective live commerce and shoppable short video solution without the necessity of building their own infrastructure and technology stack. BeLive Holdings is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, it conducts its operations of providing live commerce and shoppable short videos through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, BeLive Singapore and BeLive Vietnam. Our mission is to be an industry leader in designing, developing, and providing technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

