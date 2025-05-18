Analyzing Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Tosoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.02% 15.60% 7.32% Tosoh 6.10% 7.39% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Tosoh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 1 1 0 2.00 Tosoh 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $13.27 billion 2.68 $1.29 billion $0.67 23.84 Tosoh $6.97 billion 0.62 $378.61 million $1.34 10.11

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Tosoh”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Tosoh. Tosoh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tosoh has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Tosoh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders. It also offers chromatographic columns, and media and diagnostic systems; clinical diagnostic systems; Portland cement and blast-furnace slag cement; and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the company provides ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, tertiary butyl alcohol, cumene, and aromatic compounds; and ethyleneamines, bromine, hydrobromic acids, flame retardants, non-aqueous solvents, chelating agents, ethylene dichloride, and sodium styrenesulfonate. Further, it offers polymers, such as ethylene vinyl-acetate copolymers, adhesive polymers, low and high-density polyethylene products, synthetic rubbers, functional polymers, and polyvinyl chloride pastes; and polyurethanes (PU), including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, hexamethylene diisocyanate, adhesives, coating resins, elastomers, polyisocyanates for PU paints, and polyols. The company manufactures and sells water treatment systems; and engages in the construction and repair businesses. It serves chemical and petrochemical, construction, automotive, consumer electronics, information technology, bioscience, and environmental markets. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

