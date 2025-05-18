TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TACT

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.17. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.