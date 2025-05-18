Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7%
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.09.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.