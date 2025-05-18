Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7%

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

