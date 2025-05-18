Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock on April 15th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/15/2025.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

