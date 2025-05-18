Sen. Tommy Tuberville Buys iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently bought shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG). In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock on April 15th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/15/2025.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

