Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. Andersons has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. Andersons’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

