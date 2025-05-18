Insider Buying: Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Purchases £9,999.08 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton acquired 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.08 ($13,282.52).

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.13. The company has a market cap of £266.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.91 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.75) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

